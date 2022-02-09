An article in (the Faith section of The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekend, Feb. 5-6 edition) implied that racial oppression is caused by the “white fear of losing whiteness.” The author is espousing, perhaps unknowingly, the mantra of social justice ideology, which is stealthily infiltrating every aspect of American society, including the church.
Most websites define social justice as a belief in the value and dignity of all people and includes words such as “equality,” “inclusion,” “diversity” and “justice.” These are certainly worthy goals for all people to aspire and are not antithetical to Biblical teaching. In fact, “justice” is one of the most important words in the Bible.
