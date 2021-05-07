News flash: The city council election has been settled, quite decisively. Readers continue to haggle over divisiveness and political affiliations of the two candidates. I wish folks would be as gracious about the results as Mrs. Summerlin has been.
A recent letter made accusations of noncompliance in Mr. Garcia’s campaign because some group, not Mr. Garcia, printed the name of a website that failed to list contact information in the domain registry. I’m not really sure what that means or how to find a domain registry. The writer goes on to provide a very elongated website address that is purported to provide political advertising requirements. When going to that site, it starts out with a disclaimer that the information provided is for general information purposes and is not state election code or law. I have to believe that The Kerrville Daily Times likely reviews all advertising, political or not, for general compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.