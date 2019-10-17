I love our community! Several events happened this past weekend that showed how our community comes together to support our youth, families and members of all ages. The Tivy homecoming parade on Thursday brought out spectators of all kinds.
Families with young children watched from the sidewalks and had a glimpse of what they can look forward to in the future. The class of 1959 started the parade, and they were able to take a walk down memory lane remembering their fun times from the past. And the class of 1999 had their kids with them on their float and walking the parade route with them.
It was amazing to see all the different aspects of that parade. With all that is going on crazy in the world, we all had a little bit of happiness for one evening.
It reminded me of the parades we had in San Angelo when I was in high school. Me and 74 of my TexAnn drill team friends marched behind the band, and it was something I looked forward to every year. Our community there lined the streets, just like they did here last week. I remember feeling so proud to be a part of that event and that my parents and community friends were there to support us. Community is important to give our youth hope for the future.
The Chalk Festival was another event that brought out families and community members of all ages. What a wonderful event, and the weather on Sunday was spectacular! I volunteered in the children’s area this year and was able to see children of all ages participate and enjoy the day.
The parents that brought their children to this event gave each of them a sense of community and an opportunity to explore and appreciate art and culture. I saw everyone enjoying the musical performances and food trucks as well. And, most of all, everyone seemed relaxed and peaceful.
Thank you to the Cailloux Foundation for providing this wonderful event for our community and giving us a reminder that our community is great.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Club Ed has great classes, including Texas Two Step and Country Line Dancing starting up on Oct. 23 for six sessions, Introduction to Microsoft Word 2013 for three sessions beginning on the Oct. 21, and Labyrinth 101, also on Oct. 21.
The Dynamic Learning Institute has great seminars lined up for October, which include “How Texas Won the Civil War” on Oct. 22, “Geo-Politics: A Global Perspective” on Oct. 24 and “The Western Cattle Trail” on Oct. 29.
Our Dementia Care Advocates program is presenting a free session on “Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication” on Oct. 28th. If you or someone you love is dealing with cognitive decline, this is a perfect opportunity to have a better understanding of what dementia is. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another. The class is filling up so reserve your spot soon.
Please join us for “An Evening to Remember” on Nov. 9. This event — featuring internationally renowned Steinway pianist Don Irwin — will benefit our Dementia Care Advocates program and will honor the memory of John Iman on his birthday.
Iman was a great friend to Dementia Care Advocates, as he was instrumental in the founding of the program in honor of his late wife, Joan. Irwin became close friends with John Iman and is honored to be in Kerrville to help celebrate his birthday and his legacy to our community.
Irwin’s music ranges from the classics to show tunes and original compositions. While playing, he communicates the sentiments of his heart and tells the stories behind each selection.
Irwin’s mother died from Alzheimer’s disease, so our DCA cause is close to his heart.
The event is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Dietert Center front desk, online at www.dietertcenter.org or give Diane Asper a call at 792-4044, ext. 240.
DINE WITH US
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving lemon baked tilapia today, beef enchiladas on Friday, Cajun chicken jambalaya on Monday, potato crusted fish on Tuesday and rosemary chicken on Oct. 23.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.