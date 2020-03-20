Just a short note to Imelda, Johnathan, Maiya and all the nice people working at H-E-B.
Thank you kindly for being so patient with the hordes who have descended on your store of late.
I’ve seen some incredibly rude people shopping there recently. Yet, I’ve always been impressed with the professional manner of the H-E-B employees. I’m thinking Ms. Butt would be proud of you !
Keep your chin up, hang in there and know we’re praying for you.
And, to the folks who shop there, a smile and some patience will go a long way in making a crowded, stressful experience much more pleasant for everyone.
Buck Buchanan, Kerrville
