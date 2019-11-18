Revised volunteer policy should be available to public
Although the Kerr County Commissioners have formally posted the agenda for the Kerr County Animal Services workshop on November 18, a copy of the revised Volunteer Policy — one of the agenda items— was not included as part of the agenda package.
Numerous individuals have requested a copy of this policy. At the KCAS Advisory Board Meeting on Oct. 23, Director Givens stated that both the Volunteer and Feral Cat Room Access policies would be posted. However, neither has been released, despite numerous requests by several individuals. It seems as though the only policies ever referenced (but still not published) are those directed towards limiting public access, while there are few (if any) personnel policies.
Are the minutes of the Oct. 15 Commissioners Court meeting the closest thing that exist to a Volunteer Policy? I ask because Director Givens has since sent subsequent clarifications via email to individuals, but it should not fall on the public to piecemeal the policy together using information contained in multiple emails sent to a few people. These emails contained useful information for all volunteers regarding required training and liability waivers, as well as distinctions between walk-in and rescue volunteers.
The omission of the Volunteer Policy as part of the agenda package is yet another example of the Court’s continued lack of transparency and disregard of the taxpayers that pay their salaries.
Shelly Sandy, Kerrville
Thiessen argument on Trump doesn’t hold water
Mr. Thiessen’s editorial parroting Sen. Lindsey Grahams’s latest defense of President Trump is truly jaw-dropping: “ he’s too incoherent to commit a quid quo pro!! He surrounds himself with toxic individuals! “ Good grief! if he’s deemed so incoherent that he doesn’t know he’s engaged in bribery/extortion then he is obviously too incompetent to be the President of these United States. What happened to the “stable genius” the GOP sold its soul to? This has to be the most twisted defense of criminal behavior ever offered to the America public. If this is line of defense is exculpatory, then a lot of incarcerated people need to be immediately released from prison.
I truly regret that so many well meaning Republicans continue to stand by a corrupt, ignorant man who spews spite and malice towards dedicated public servants. He is a disgrace to our wonderful nation and needs to be removed from the office he has defiled.
Mary Lou Shelton, Kerrville
Preferring one’s culture is OK
Mr. Owen’s Nov. 13 letter shows a serious misunderstanding of Conservatism. He believes he is a Conservative but his expressed opinions are liberal.
Marxist philosophy infected American politics in the early 1900’s. Marxist philosophy is at the root of Planned Parenthood, the welfare state and FDR’s New Deal that prolonged the Depression by a decade. The Democrat Party has been run by closet Marxists for over a century.
Military personnel and elected officials take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. If you are military, ex-military or retired military, or an elected official, and you vote Democrat, you are violating that oath.
Mr. Owen, because he seems to have a liberal viewpoint, confuses multicultural with multiracial. There is nothing wrong with nationalism. It is the basis for true patriotism. There is nothing wrong or racist with embracing the American culture as superior to all others, because history has proven it to be true. It is Democrats, not Republicans, who always make race an issue. The term “white nationalism” is the Democrat attempt to discredit pride in the American culture. Sure, there are a minority of white racists out there that use the term, but they most closely resemble Nazis, who were also socialists.
I’m sorry, Mr. Owen, but four of your five Republican role models were not Conservatives. Both Bush’s were One-World government supporters, McCain and Romney stabbed Conservatism in the back as often as possible and they are all Never-Trumpers. Coincidence? I don’t think so. Regardless of what anyone thinks about his tweets or his persona, President Trump is doing the work supported by true conservatives.
Mr. Owen, your letters indicate that you have a lot in common with far-left Democrats. If you want civil discourse, stop repeating the lies, hyperbole and obfuscation routinely used by the left.
Gina Stewart, Kerr County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.