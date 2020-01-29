Last week, Jim Lehrer passed away, well-known from the PBS’s MacNeill/Lehrer Evening News. As I read his biography, I was amazed at things in common with my late husband, Joe Benham. They were both born in 1934, got into journalism in high school editing school papers (Lehrer in San Antonio; Joe in Amarillo). They both were in the military for a while without seeing combat and may have overlapped working for the Dallas Times Herald.
Most importantly, they shared a standard of conduct in journalism, which Lehrer wrote out in nine rules. There was a tenth, not included, which he always taught those working under him, “It’s not about us; journalism is not a self-centered endeavor.” They regarded it as a sacred calling. Here’s his standard:
1. Do nothing I cannot defend.
2. Cover, write and present every story with the care I would want if the story were about me.
3. Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story.
4. Assume the viewer is as smart and caring and good a person as I am.
5. Assume the same about all people on whom I report.
6. Assume personal lives are a private matter until a legitimate turn in the story absolutely mandates otherwise.
7. Carefully separate opinion and analysis from straight news stories and clearly label everything.
8. Do not use anonymous sources or blind quotes except on rare and monumental occasions. No one should be allowed to attack another anonymously.
9. I am not in the entertainment business.
What is so refreshingly different and good to hear again? Standing out for me is assuming the best about people, not the worst — that those in your audience and those about whom you write may be just as good and kind and smart as you are. He shows intense concern for accuracy, stories written carefully and honestly, no slanting, no character assassination — and yet, with all this honest effort, the humility to consider that there could be other valid views.
No. 9 — I’m not here to entertain — sums up why so many old-time journalists for a long time resisted having anything to do with television. They feared what it would do to news. TV had the potential to better tell stories if the above values were kept. But what happened? The pressures of competition intensified: a 24-hour news cycle and an insatiable need for attention-grabbing stories gradually shifted the “assumption” that people are good until proven otherwise to an assumption that they are not and if one searches long enough a scandal can be found to titillate the public. Sound bites became the norm for shortened attention spans and less willingness to absorb long stories digging into complicated issues.
Judy Woodruff, David Brooks and others at PBS mourned the passing of Lehrer, so significant in their learning years as mentor and example. His integrity set a high bar for them. Regarding puzzling issues, they still ponder, “What would Jim do?” These values challenge the attitudes not only of those who write, but of everyone. There’s a huge difference between assuming the best or the worst in people; I think it explains our polarization and our growing disillusionment about finding the unvarnished truth in any news source.
But how hard it is to change accustomed attitudes we assume must be correct!
How can I possibly consider that political figures I particularly dislike may be “as smart and caring and good” as I am? What a stretch!
However, in a personal relationship I did experience feelings changing from dislike to like. What did it? Closer acquaintance and seeing qualities I hadn’t seen before. So I suppose — groan — I must be open to that possibility.
We learn more from MacNeil’s comments about his partner: “Jim’s intelligence is so laser-like, no matter what he’s applying it to, how we treat a news story. ... I learned a lot from his very direct manner of interviewing, not being afraid to say ‘you don’t understand’ ... but also his extraordinary ability to listen. You know the hardest thing to do on TV is to listen. I learned a lot about the fundamental meaning of fairness.”
Jim Lehrer also taught me a lot, just writing about him. We know where those values come from — the golden rule, treating others as we would like to be treated. In his life and work, he showed the tremendous value of actually living it, hard as it is.
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service. Her column appears weekly.
