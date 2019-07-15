Listen to Jeh Johnson
“…we cannot, as some Democratic candidates for president now propose, publicly embrace a policy to not deport those who enter or remain in this country illegally unless they commit a crime. This is tantamount to a public declaration (repeated and amplified by smugglers in Central America) that our borders are effectively open to all; this will increase the recent levels of monthly apprehensions at our Southern border — about or more than 100,000 — by multiples.”
Excerpted from an April 6, 2019, Op-ed in The Washington Post by Jeh Johnson, DHS Secretary under President Obama.
Graham and Debbie Winchester, Hunt
Border crisis manufactured by Democrats
Another mouthpiece for the radical left has redeclared the border crisis “manufactured,” in spite of the evidence and news stories of the thousands of illegal crossings, conditions of the holding facilities and leftist congresspeople crying and moaning that their future voters are being mistreated.
He also declared Fox News a right-wing propaganda machine, in spite of the fact that they interviewed, live, the top Democrat presidential candidates.
Not a word though, about the fake news and anti-Trump propaganda from the mainstream media and their non-coverage of stories that put the lie to the leftist talking points.
Mr. Medina, by not watching Fox News, missed the ICE statistic that showed that 83 percent of children crossing the border are not with their parents and these children are being separated from adults not related to them for their own safety. And those are only the ones we catch.
The conditions on the border are bad because Democrats will not end the incentives to cross illegally, they will not change the ridiculous asylum laws that they created in the first place, and they will not fund measures that make our border more secure. They would rather blame Trump and conservatives for conditions Democrats have created to change the electoral map, and degrade all of the aspects of American culture that stand in the way of their socialist democracy. How very National Socialist German Workers’ Party of them to blame others for their misdeeds.
Frank Thoensen, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.