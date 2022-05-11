Unfortunately, my time left here is very short, but if I were to live longer I would write a book: “How Cancer Brought a Republican and a Democrat Together to Become Close Friends.”
We all should focus on the really important things in life, being good, kind and respectful to one another. Living and rejoicing in each day for all the beauty and joy life has to give and delight in the company of our fellow man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.