Community support for our Meals on Wheels “March for Meals” celebration was awesome. With proclamations of support from the Kerr County Commissioners and the Kerrville City Council, we started the week feeling so proud of what we do. Then, the icing on the cake was the community members who came for a ride-along in order to experience the wonderful daily interaction with our homebound seniors.
Thank you Dietert board member Sue Tiemann, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman, Kerr County Commissioner Don Harris, Sheriff’s Office Representative Eli Garcia and City Airport Manager Mary Rohrer for spending your valuable time with us.
In fact, Harris liked it so much the first day that he came back and did it again the next day.
What a great opportunity for all to see what goes into delivering more than 5,500 meals per month to those in need.
The week also included daily breakfast treats to thank our volunteers. We are so blessed and honored to provide this service for our community.
OK, now to that nasty COVID-19 virus. The Dietert Center will continue to seek guidance from city, county and state health professionals to assure we are current with information about COVID-19 recommendations.
Due to increasing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, we have canceled all in-house programs, with the exception of Meals on Wheels, for the upcoming week. The center will remain staffed to assist with PAL and medical equipment lending.
Our seniors coming in to the center, those receiving our Meals on Wheels deliveries and our awesome volunteers are our highest priority, but we want to assure that all are safe. Please check our website (dietertcenter.org) or our Facebook page for any updates.
Some of our classes and trips have been canceled or put on hold, so please call ahead to confirm.
Regardless of whether we are open to the public, if you need medical equipment, PAL services or food assistance, give us a call at the center and we can make it happen for you.
Our Take 5 Day Respite Care program participants will receive a call directly from Peggy Pilkenton if there are changes to our operating procedures.
Our Meals on Wheels program will continue to deliver meals to our homebound seniors during this time. We will not let our clients be without much-needed nutrition.
We have been proactive and have ordered additional shelf-stable food packs and extra frozen meals in order to ensure we have plenty to deliver to our Dietert friends.
Whether it is daily deliveries or several meals in one day will depend on the status of this virus and recommendations from the health officials.
Our Meals on Wheels volunteers who are vulnerable to this virus are asked to let Bethanie and Linnette know so that we can provide substitutes for your routes. Staff and volunteers are prepared to step in and help get meals delivered, so don’t risk your health and wellbeing.
As with any illness, if you are showing signs of fever and cough, please stay home to recover.
Once again, we will continue to monitor the resources we have available and will update you at the center, our website and on our Facebook page if the need arises.
Call 830-792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
