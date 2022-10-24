Just read a couple of letters to the editor criticizing Ms Benham’s column for suggesting that Obama is the person pulling the strings at the White House. Well, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
For many months I’ve been thinking that our leader being so weak, lost, feeble and seemingly senile, that the idea that someone else is pulling the levers of power seems reasonable. As a matter of fact, who is the “White House” that keeps retracting and correcting what our leader says publicly? Is it possible that the Wizard of Oz has taken residence at the White House? Just saying.
