There has been a fair bit of bad press in regard to election integrity and hand counting paper ballots. I also understand that a petition “to support Bob Reeves and electronic voting and oppose Rich Paces” is being circulated. So first, I want to clarify that I too support Bob Reeves. I have never expressed a lack of confidence in Bob and his staff to run our elections. In fact, I have repeatedly stated that Bob and his team do a good job running our elections. I would like to see him continue and get the job done. I understand his concerns about hand counting. It will take more effort. However, polls show that over 60% of all eligible voters do not trust our election systems.
Election integrity was the number one legislative priority coming out of the Kerr County Republican Convention as well as the Statewide Republican Convention last year in Houston. On Aug. 28, the RNC issued a resolution urging a return to excellence in American voting and elections. The RNC recognized that ensuring the integrity of our voting and election administration is critical and foundational to maintaining a civil and decent society decentralized from a federal government as the Founders intended and have resolved to support the rights of counties and states to implement voting procedures that do not require the use of machines and those that implement hand counting procedures that are fully auditable. Our elections ecosystem has numerous vulnerabilities, including voter registration data, e-poll books and electronic voting machines. These vulnerabilities were well defined in the Election Integrity Town Hall held on Aug. 22 by various experts (https://handcountroadshow.org/events/kerr-county-tx/).
