Kerr County United Way is proud to announce a new initiative to make philanthropy more accessible and rewarding for the business community in Kerr County. For just $1 a day ($365 per year), you too can make a big impact on our communities’ toughest challenges. Or you may choose to go “Full Circle” by doubling your donation to $730 per year.
Your small business could have a big impact. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, rooted in the community where we all live, work and play. Community involvement can be a valuable recruitment and retention tool to your business and family: These partnerships are critical to our success as we fight for the health, education, stability and basic needs for every person in in need of service in Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.