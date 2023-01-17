The Kerrville Police Department is close to having an operational K-9 Unit.
Officer Jeff Robitaille has been chosen to lead the unit as handler.
“For our next step, we will source a K-9 and begin the training partnership between K-9 and handler, so that we can launch a fully trained, highly skilled K-9 team to help keep our community safe,” reads a statement from the department.
Specialized equipment needed for the safety and security of the dog is being installed, according to the statement.
The tentative deployment date for the unit is this spring.
“We’d like to thank this amazing community once again for all the support and for being patient,” reads the statement.
Robitaille, who used to fly helicopters for the U.S. Army, has received various honors over the years for his service to residents of Kerrville as a police officer. Last summer, he was among six local officers honored at the 2022 South Texas “Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon in San Antonio hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Texas Department of Transportation. He and the officers also were recognized by the city council over the summer for their efforts to keep drunk drivers off the streets.
More recently he was nominated for the agency’s Officer of the Year award.
