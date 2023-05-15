William Rogers “Bill” Huffman, of Harper, TX, passed away on May 11, 2023. He was born in Ranger, TX, to William T. and Juanita R. Huffman on February 20, 1944. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah Phillips, on September 4, 1965, in Longview, TX.
He graduated from Longview High School and East Texas State University with Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees. He worked in automotive finance for GMAC for 30 years and Ancira Enterprises for 10 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite and was a lifelong Methodist.