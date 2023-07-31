William “Creston” Hill was born March 21, 2006, in Amarillo, TX, and he left us all too soon on July 26, 2023.
Creston loved life! He was one of a kind who actually smiled when he was running! He was passionate about hunting, fishing, shooting, cross country, track, golf, FFA judging teams, family time and friends. Some of those closest to him have described him as “larger than life,” “the BEST ever” over and over, “too good,” “loved himself a LOT,” “loved everyone and everyone loved him,” “he had no enemies” and “sometimes overly confident.” Creston was set to be the Valedictorian of his upcoming Harper Senior Class of 2024. He was looking forward to being accepted to and attending West Point and becoming an engineer. His “fall back plan” was Texas A&M.