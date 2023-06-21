FREDERICKSBURG — Trudy Brune left this world peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 , at the age of 89. She maintained her loving spirit and giving heart until the end. Trudy was born to the late James and Frances Elaine McClendon in Houston, TX, on July 6, 1933. She was the oldest of three children. She became a Christian when she was 8 years old and held her dedicated faith in God throughout her life. She is now with her Heavenly Father, many beloved family members, friends and her favorite furry friend “Dolly.”
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, TX, in 1951, Trudy married her high school sweetheart, Ed Brune. They were married for 67 years and had four children: Larry Brune, Karen Brune, Kay Brune Langreder and Kathy Brune Iosue. After retirement, Trudy and Ed relocated to the beautiful Texas Hill Country and resided in Fredericksburg, TX, for the past 29 years. Trudy enjoyed writing poetry, quilting, sewing and singing along with the Gaither Brothers gospel music. She probably held the biggest “bragging rights” of completing over 137 puzzles in the past four years — while living at the Villages of Windcrest Assisted Living. Her favorite hobby was thrift shopping, where she was known to be very frugal and could stretch the dollar across the state of Texas!