Tommy Irl Underwood, of Kerrville, died Monday, May 8, at the age of 79. He was born in Brady, Texas, to John James and Irlene Elizabeth (McWilliams) Underwood on June 4, 1943. He loved growing up in Mason County on a ranch in the community of Grit and graduated from Mason High School in 1961. Following high school, “Tom,” as he preferred to be called, went to Tarleton State University for 2 years then earned his Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from Southwest Texas State College. He started his career teaching 7th grade Life Science in Weimer, Texas.
He married Karen Cunningham on May 27, 1967. They celebrated their 55th anniversary this past year. They taught in Weimer 3 more years then, in 1970, moved closer to Tom’s roots and continued their teaching careers in Kerrville, Texas. Tom taught 7th grade Life Science for 30 years. While teaching, he earned his Master’s degree in Range Animal Science at Sul Ross University. He loved passing on his knowledge of science and the interactions he had with the students. He was a good teacher, loving husband and devoted father. He loved ranching, hunting and fishing. He and Karen were members of First United Methodist Church of Kerrville.