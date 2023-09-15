Tom “Pops” Deupree, 81, passed away on September 11, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Hunt, Texas, after a cardiac event. Tom touched so many lives throughout his time on Earth and was a wonderful example of fulfillment through faith and family. We are all so grateful for the time we were able to spend with him.
Tom was heavily involved in every community he was apart of: Tulsa, OK, Irving, TX, and Hunt, TX. The ever-faithful Tom was a staple of his church, St. Marks in Irving and St. Michael and All Angels Church in Kerrville. He regularly served at the altar and in the church choir, has volunteered for his local Young Life chapter and Pathways.