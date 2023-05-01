Our father, Ted Schwarz, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2023, at the age of 86 in Kerrville, TX. He was born in Mason, TX, on November 18, 1936, to Guenther and Marie Schwarz.
He is survived by his wife, Rheba of 64 years. Ted and Rheba raised four children, Rebecca Loop, William Schwarz, Stephen Schwarz and Jennifer Benner. They have been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Ted has one sister and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.