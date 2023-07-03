Susie Lynette Wilkerson Bailey born on February 27, 1945 passed on from this earth in the early hours of June 30, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Yoakum, Texas to Ray and Susie Wilkerson. She graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1963 and took a job with NASA in the Telecommunications Department for 10 years. She owned a variety of businesses during her lifetime. She lived a long life full of adventures traveling to many different states. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and supporting her grandchildren in all their various activities throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Bailey; her sister, Linda Aitkens; her daughter, Melanee Grantham. She leaves behind her daughter Dolly Coldwell (Robert), granddaughter Cassy Winstead (Austin), grandson Chance Grantham (Leah), step sons Joe and Jon Bailey, foster son Shawn Zinante, granddaughter Jaycie Bailey and grandson Jack Bailey, and three great-grandchildren Rhett, Annie and Collins. Lynette will be remembered as a Christian woman that would help anyone in need. Her class and grace had no bounds and her laugh was infectious.