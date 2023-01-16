Stephen Beauregard Pipkin, of Hunt, passed away on January 12, 2023, at home. He was born in Beaumont, TX, to Roger and Jane (neé Evans) Pipkin on September 3, 1950. He married Denise Yencho on December 2, 1995, in Plains, PA.
He attended Beaumont area schools and graduated from the University of Texas-Austin. He was a staff officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), having served abroad and in Washington, D.C., during the course of his 26-year career. He was the recipient of the Agency’s Career Commendation Medal and the Honorable Service Medal upon retirement in 2006.