On July 7, 2023, Sigrid L. Jones, 79, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving husband Gary by her side. She was the youngest daughter to the late Paul Sherman and Eleanor Erickson born on December 25, 1943, in Hamburg, Iowa.
Sigrid had two amazing careers in her lifetime: as a musician and rocket development. Her career in music took her all over the world, performing at military bases/Installations, to the jungles of Asia, stages of Las Vegas and so much more. Performing for the troops left Sigrid with a feeling of immense joy and pride being at times the only woman on the tour. She would end the show with a patriotic song called “United” portraying the gratitude she felt for the duty each of those soldiers gave.