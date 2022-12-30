Sean Traeger

Sean Isaac Traeger was born Nov. 16, 1983, in Cleveland, TX, to Rodney and Michele Traeger. He passed away Dec. 23, 2022, with his loving wife by his side at the age of 39. Growing up, Sean lived several different places before his family settled in Kerrville. He graduated from Tivy High School in 2000. In 2003, Sean met the love of his life, Deanna. They were married in 2014 and spent as much time together as possible.
Sean loved the outdoors, animals and people. For almost 15 years, you could see his warm smile serving his customers at Francisco’s Restaurant. During his free time, he was mostly doting on his wife and fur babies. But some of his fondest memories as an adolescent were ice fishing in Canada with his grandpa, whitewater rafting and playing lacrosse, where he gained the nickname “Treaganator.”