Saundra Watts Kattawar, 80, of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away in her sleep at home after a long illness on June 27, 2023. She was born in Woodville, Texas to Jewell Powell Watts and Lawrence Cade Watts on September 4, 1942.
She graduated from French High School in Beaumont, Texas in 1961. She earned an Associate’s degree at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, a B.A. from the University of Florida, and an M.S. from Florida State University. She worked as an art teacher for the Alachua County Schools in Florida and helped to build an art education program for the school district. After moving to Texas, she taught art at Coldsprings, Woodville, Kirbyville, and Angelina College. She was a prolific artist winning many awards for her work, but found true joy when teaching others and helping people see the world a little brighter and more colorful. After retiring from education, she became an active volunteer at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center in Kerrville.