Sarah Marlar Hunt

Sarah Hunt passed away suddenly at her home in Harper, Texas, on February 26. She was the daughter of the late Andrew M. Hunt and Carol Meehan Hunt of Providence, RI. Sarah was raised in Rhode Island, attended Elmhurst Academy, and graduated from The Wheeler School in Providence. As an accomplished pianist, she was accepted to the Peabody Institute of Music in Baltimore, MD, which she attended for several years. She then matriculated at Sarah Lawrence College and, upon graduation, went to work for Mitchell Hutchins Inc. in New York as a financial analyst. During this time, she also earned a Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis on special needs children. Sarah eventually left Wall Street and moved to Texas to be with friends and to pursue a career in teaching.
Upon her retirement from teaching, Sarah was able to fully devote her time and energy to her passion for animals — specifically her dogs. She raised, trained and competitively showed her champion Mastiffs and Berger Picards.