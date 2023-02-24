Sandra Pounders Lane

Sandra Lane was born in Waxahachie, Texas, on July 16, 1935, at the home of her paternal grandparents, Sarah and M.H. Pounders. Sandra was the only child of her parents, Evelyn Maggart Pounders and James Robert Pounders. She lived with her grandparents in Waxahachie until she was 12 years old. She was a gifted musician who had made a piano recording by that age.
Sandra graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas, Texas in 1953. Later in life, she received her B.S. cum laude from North Texas University in Denton. As a freelance writer, Sandra wrote many articles for publications including this newspaper, as well as publishing some books. Sandra lived and worked in various locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio areas before settling in Kerrville.