Beautiful, vivacious, loving and ultimately victorious, Rose La Verne Chandler passed peacefully into the arms of her beloved Savior, her Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 15, in San Antonio, Texas. Faithful, devoted and joyful mother of five, grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 32, sister of three, and friend to many, La Verne’s influence on this world was deep and wide. Her love for the Lord was apparent in word and deed, and her life was a testimony to His love for us and of her love for Him.
Born on October 25, 1926, in Meadows, Texas, to J.B. and Rene Millsap, La Verne grew up with an older sister and two younger brothers. She graduated early from Phillips High School and enrolled at the University of Texas to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. That quest ended when she married Ora Willis (“O.W.”) Chandler in 1949. During a marriage that endured for nearly 50 years, the couple followed O.W.’s career from Amarillo to Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and, finally, Southern California, where they lived for some 18 years before retiring in 1986 in Kerrville, Texas. In Kerrville, La Verne was a proud member of Riverhill Country Club, where she became a highly competitive golfer and enjoyed the many social activities offered by the club.