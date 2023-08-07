T/Sgt. Roberto Leal, USAF (Ret.) of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. Roberto was born May 18, 1943, in Pearsall, Texas, to Trinidad and Santiaga Leal. He was born and raised in Pearsall, graduated from Pearsall High School in 1963 and then enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1963 right after graduation. He married the love of his life, Irma Sanchez, of Pearsall, in 1965.
T/Sgt Leal served two tours in the Vietnam War as well as a tour in Korea. Among the decorations he received are the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with five oak leaf clusters. After 20 years of service in the Air Force, he moved to Kerrville, Texas, in 1983. He then worked for the City of Kerrville as well as at the VA Hospital. He lived in Kerrville for 17 years before making San Antonio, Texas, his permanent home. He loved to cook and he loved watching his Western movies; he was a big fan of John Wayne.