Robert Jennings Sieker passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, surrounded by his family. Bobby had faced many health challenges over the past several years but met each one with grit and determination. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Robert Edward and Penny Jennings Sieker on January 31, 1945. He later in life married Cheryl Fertsch Sieker on March 13, 1999, in Kerrville, Texas.
Bobby graduated from Tivy High School in 1963. After high school, he attended Tarleton State College, Schreiner “Institute” and Stephen F. Austin. He saw Vietnam on the horizon and went to American Fliers in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where he sharpened his natural flying abilities. After bravely serving his country in Vietnam as a Mohawk army pilot, he returned to join his father, operating and managing Kerrville Flying Service.