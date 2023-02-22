Richard Schlotzhauer, of Kerrville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born in Bluffton, IN, to Emmerson and Emmadell Schlotzhauer on October 17,1945. He first married Virginia Moose on November 8, 1963, in Bluffton and their daughter, Donna Rae Schlotzhauer, was born August 17, 1964. Later, he married Judy Crider of Kerrville on October 3, 1970. Their daughter, Laura Lee Schlotzhauer, was born July 28, 1977.
Richard joined the Army and served proudly for 21 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict and a combat medic. He also worked for the Kerrville ISD as a bus driver and worked at many of the athletic events.