Richard Clark Land, 69, of Hunt, TX, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on January 30, 2023.
Richard was born May 19, 1953, in Kerrville, TX, to Raymond and Eileen Land (deceased). He is survived by his wife, Lisa Land of Hunt, TX; daughters, Ginny (Justin) Darling of Castle Rock, CO, Sarah “Bird” Land of San Antonio, TX, Wendi (Bobby) Barker of Ingram, TX, Jenny (Montana) Martin of Kerrville, TX; grandchildren, Braxton Barker (9), Olivia Martin (9), Emmie Barker (6), Grady Martin (5) and Hattie Martin (3); brother, Keith (Vivian) Land of Wimberley, TX; mother of his oldest daughters, Carol Benson of San Antonio, TX; and many loved family members, cherished friends and countless acquaintances.