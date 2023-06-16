Richard Alan Berry of Kerrville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 7, 2023. Richard was born May 16, 1946, in Jonesboro, Louisiana, to Clifton and Lucille Berry. He was a graduate of Fort Stockton High School and attended Texas Tech University. He then went on to marry his childhood sweetheart, Cynthia Ann Conner, on August 24, 1968. Richard loved to talk about his three girls, Stacy, Leslie and Dana. He was so proud of them, as well as his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. If he didn’t have pictures on hand to show, he always had many stories to share.
Second to his love of family was his love for cars. It started as a teenager when he sold his first car. For the next 60 years, Richard bought, sold and traded cars. He shared his love of classic cars with his grandsons and was always ready to show them his drag racing skills. Aside from cars, Richard also owned several unique restaurants and bars throughout the years. Each of them started as an old empty building, and one started as an old barn. He loved to entertain and wanted a place people could relax and enjoy themselves. If Richard wasn’t with his family, he loved spending time with friends and talking cars. He always had a joke ready and never met a stranger.