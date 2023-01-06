Rex A. Homeyer Jr. (Pompoo) went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 26, 2022. Rex was born on Sept. 10, 1931, in Karnes City, TX, and spent his early life there before moving to Black Creek, TX. He was a graduate of Devine High School and married Geraldine Genevieve DuBose on Aug. 10, 1950. Rex enlisted into the Navy in 1950, serving 4 years during the Korean conflict aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea.
Rex began working for Lloyd Electric and lived in Charlotte, TX, after his Navy service before signing on to work for Conoco Inc. in 1960. He worked for Conoco Inc. for 24 years, retiring at age 54 as Senior Production Foreman, in 1984 at the same field where he started working for Conoco, near Carrizo Springs, TX. Part of his time with Conoco was spent working out of their Corpus Christi, TX, office between 1963 and 1979. Rex’s heart was always firmly seated in Farming and Ranching, the way he grew up on the family farm. He always had a farming and ranching operation going in addition to his regular job in Oil and Gas Production.