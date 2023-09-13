In the early morning hours of Monday, September 11, God sent Reed West’s guardian angels to bring him home. After months of fighting several cancers and with superb care from Peterson Hospice Care nurses and doctors, it was time to bring him home. He had “fought the good fight,” but it was clear to his family it was time to release him into the arms of God.
William Reed West was a life-long Christian who trusted God’s path for his family and himself. He also was grateful for the life he’d been given and tried to make the most of every day.