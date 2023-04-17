Ray Laverne McWilliams, 89, of Medina, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. Laverne was born in Hope, Arkansas, to Hubert Ray and Bessie Mae McWilliams on June 7, 1933. He married Clara Ann Sentesi on September 16, 1955, in Westfield, Texas.
Laverne learned early of his affinity for working with animals and spent much of his life in the registered Angus and Brangus cattle business where he gained a reputation for breeding and exhibiting numerous champions over the years. Always an “outdoors” guy, Laverne enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as (after retirement at 79) taking care of his and Clara Ann’s “yard.” His grandkids and great-grandkids were the ultimate source of pride and happiness for Grandpa/Peepaw.