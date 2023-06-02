Randy Allen Henckel

It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Randy Henckel, 61, of Ingram, TX, at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, TX. He passed on May 24, 2023 with his wife, Whitney by his side.
Randy was born November 9, 1961, in Pomona, CA, to William Clayton Henckel and Barbara Mae (Wall) Henckel. He graduated from Tivy High School, Kerrville, TX, with the class of 1979. Following graduation, Randy began his career with the United States Navy in the submarine service before receiving an honorable discharge in 1993 and was currently an employee of Hill Country Telephone Cooperative.