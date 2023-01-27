Randolph Clark Zuber, M.D.

KERRVILLE — Rand Zuber, age 81, of Hunt, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Hunt, Texas. He was born April 4, 1941, in Dallas, the son of Oran Hamilton and Marion Cuthbertson Zuber. He was a descendant of Martin Parmer, a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence, and William Physick Zuber, who was the last survivor of Houston’s army at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Rand attended Amarillo High School, graduating in 1959. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and he graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1967. He completed a Urology residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Following two years active duty in the United States Air Force, he and his family moved to Kerrville in 1974. Dr. Zuber practiced Urology at Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital 30 years. He then practiced part-time at the Kerrville VA Hospital until 2006.