Phyllis Rose Stevens Mullins, 102, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was born June 20, 1921, to the late Donald A. and Maude H. Stevens in Conneautville, PA.
She graduated from New Cumberland, PA High School with the class of 1939 and entered the Protestant Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia later that year, graduating in June 1942. In February 1943, she joined the Army Nurse Corps, was assigned to the Army Air Corps and served in various Army Air Corps Hospitals. Phyllis met her husband, then Captain John D. Mullins, at an Officer’s Club in Orlando, FL, after his return from flying combat as a P-38 pilot, they married at the Base Chapel on August 25, 1945. Subsequently, both were discharged from the Armed Services, returning to civilian life.