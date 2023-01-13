Phyllis Ann Klein Roach

On the morning of Jan. 11, 2023, Phyllis Roach passed peacefully in Bulverde, TX. She was born April 25, 1939, to Louis (Tiny) Klein and Lecy (Pearl) Crabb Klein of Kerrville, TX. Phyllis graduated Kerrville Tivy HS and moved to of Corpus Christi, where she met Felix (Dody)) Dodier Roach Jr. Phyllis and Dody were married July 15, 1958. They had two sons, Darron and Darrel Roach.
Phyllis is survived by their sons and their spouses, Cindy and Kim; and her grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Paige and Casey.