Peggy J. Underwood Baldwin, 86, of Kerrville, TX, passed from this life on February 1, 2023, at a local nursing home.
She was born in Burlington, North Carolina, on June 6, 1936, to parents James C. Ragland and Sally Sandlin. Over the years, Peggy grew up in North Carolina, Texas and Germany. Her father was a military man, which gave Peggy many opportunities to see the world. After she graduated high school, she went to college, finishing her education at what is now Texas State University in San Marcos. Peggy became an English teacher and taught college English. She met Nolan G. Underwood and they were married. Peggy and Nolan had three children, Lee, Chris and Jamie. The family moved several times because Nolan’s career with the State Commission for the Blind. He later took a job with the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, where they bought a house and settled down. The family took many trips around the state, traveling to different Lions Clubs were Nolan spoke at. Peggy served as Nolan’s chauffeur and sidekick. Upon Nolan’s retirement, Peggy became more active in Kerrville Lions Club and in her sorority. She loved entertaining people and had many family get-togethers. She lost Nolan in 2003 and spent a few lonely years until meeting her second husband, Robert, whom she married in 2008.