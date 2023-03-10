Patrick “Patch” Williams

Patrick “Patch” Williams, was born October 6, 1992, and found his peace on March 6, 2023. Patch attended Nimitz Elementary and Tivy High School, with a brief stint at Marine Military Academy before graduating from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

After graduation, Patch traveled to Shanghai, China, on a program to teach English to local students. True to his adventurous spirit, Patch took advantage of the opportunity to travel around Asia and even booked a solo tour to North Korea. While there, he visited the DMZ, rode white stallions, went to a shooting range and was treated like royalty. Patch knew no fear.