Kevin Patrick McCalla, 38, of Austin, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born in San Diego, California, on July 27, 1984. Kevin graduated from Center Point High School, Center Point, Texas, in May of 2003, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from the University of Texas at Austin in 2008. Kevin was diagnosed at age 13 months with the extremely rare disease, cystinosis, which greatly impacted his health but rarely got him down. He underwent two kidney transplants and numerous other surgeries and treatments related to cystinosis. Kevin worked for 12 years in security at the University of Texas Housing and Residence Halls, both while a student and after graduation, until he became too ill.
In 2017 and 2018, Kevin’s love for and talent in storytelling and art led to him being commissioned by the Cystinosis Research Network to produce three comic books about cystinosis. Those books continue to be distributed and read by many throughout the cystinosis community and beyond.