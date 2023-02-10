Pamela Susan Fly Laws, 71, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2023, surrounded by her husband and three daughters, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pam was born to Roy and Frances, where she joined her sister, Sandra Louise, to complete their family. Pam was a daddy’s girl with fond memories of fishing with her dad. Their family moved for Roy’s career and on her first day at a new high school, she met the love of her life, Bubba, when she was 16 years old. They have remained side-by-side, building a beautiful life together for over 50 years. They have three daughters and four grandchildren, who carry on her legacy. Kim Pendergraft (husband, Ryan), Karen Layhew (husband, Jason, children Deuce, Boogie and Kayce) and Kellie Laws (husband, Jon and son, Jaxx). Pam was a loving, gentle soul who had a warm heart and sugar cookies were her love language.