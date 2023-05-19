Orville Cody Thomas Jr., best known as Cody to his family and many friends, passed away on May 12, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas.
Cody had enormous creative and artistic talent and was recognized internationally for his photography and graphic design work. Cody was passionate about his craft and would settle for nothing less than perfection regardless of the amount of time it took. He knew that each photograph, every design and every drawing was personal to his clients and it therefore became personal to him, too, and he honored that with attention to every detail. Cody’s warm and caring personality, quick wit and sense of humor could light up any room and leave everyone in tears from laughing. We now shed our tears for this huge loss so sudden, so unexpected and far too early in his life. Cody had an enormous capacity to love that ran very deep within his soul. In addition to his creative talents, he studied quantum physics and had a passion for learning new things. Few knew that Cody also wrote beautiful poetry — another form of art that was a powerful expression of his views of the world, life and depth of emotions.