Norman Ray Wernette, 83, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on May 27, 2023, at a local hospital.
Norman Ray was born April 21, 1940, in San Antonio to August and Norma (Newman) Wernette. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-1960. Ray was a hard worker; retiring from H-E-B after 25 years of service; 16 of those years were spent working at H-E-B Lodge in Kerrville. Ray often regretted his retirement as he enjoyed his work. He loved the people and especially the company. In return, everyone loved Ray; he will be greatly missed.