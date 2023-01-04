Nora Ann Johnston passed peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 85 in Boerne, TX. Nora was born May 25, 1937, in Winters, TX, to Lidia Wood and Ted Ronneigke. Her father passed away before she was born during his military service. She was later adopted by her beloved step-father, Raymond Cornelius.
As a child, her family moved often as her dad worked on building the interstates across Texas. She attended 25 schools before graduating high school, but she always made friends quickly and easily at each new place.