Nancy Evonne Koch passed away from this life on Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 78. She was born the youngest of three children to Lon and Sue Brown, Uvalde, Texas. She graduated from Uvalde High School and Beauty School in Austin. After graduation, she married Roy Collins.
She worked as a telephone switch board operator early in her career, followed several years later by her favorite jobs in Soil Conservation and as executive secretary at Central Power and Light, Uvalde. She was an active member of Baptist Temple Church, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She did the usual activities with the family, including Cub Scouts, room mother, baseball practice and swimming at the river.