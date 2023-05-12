Muriel Mills passed away at age 102 on May 10, 2023, at a local nursing center. She was born on February 27, 1921, in Newburgh, NY, to Ray Vance and Gertrude F. Wixon. She was fifth generation on the family dairy farm in Little Britain, NY, a small community of farmers.
As her parents’ only child, she grew up helping on the farm and particularly enjoyed driving the farm tractor when needed. In eighth grade, she met a new student that had arrived from Canada and decided that he “was the one.” On February 1, 1942, she was married to Harold Mills. Many years later, they moved to Maryland because of his work and eventually retired to Florida. When she became a widow, she moved near her son in Florida and later moved to live with her daughter in Kerrville. For many years, she enjoyed the countryside and looking for deer.