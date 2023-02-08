Michael Eric Tuschak

Michael was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Daniel and Rosemary (Roie) Tuschak. He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Mark (Shannon) Tuschak and Lisa (Tim) Raun; his nephew and nieces, Christopher (Shelby Jo) Raun, Anna Marie (Andrew) Webster, Elise Raun, Katerina (Blake) Lewis, and Kristina (Jacob) McQueen; along with numerous other family members and friends.
Michael grew up in an Air Force family traveling the world. His passion for travel continued throughout his lifetime. During college, he studied in Belgium and France and visited many countries all through the years. Michael was his happiest when he was traveling and meeting new and diverse people.