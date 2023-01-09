Maurice was born to Maurice B. Clark Sr. and Anna Todd Clark on January 8, 1933, and passed away on January 4, 2023, just four days before his 90th birthday. He was a professor of Biology at Our Lady of the Lake University for 32 years and had ranching interests in Comal County, which was home for 64 years, and in Atascosa County. He fulfilled his military obligation as a pilot in the Air Force. He was a Comal County constable for 6 years in the 1960s and ’70s when his salary was $28.00 plus gas per month and there was very little crime.
He was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia (Patsy); his daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and James Kissling; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Gretchen.